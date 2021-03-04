Amazon 1-day Carfidant sale readies you for car cleaning season from $13.50 (Up to 35% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Carfidant (96% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is now offering up to 35% off its automotive supplies and cleaning products. One standout here is the highly-rated Carfidant Scratch and Swirl Remover Car Buffer Kit at $15.96 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Your total will drop to $14.36 if you opt for Subscribe & Save, just remember to cancel it after the fact if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly $20, today’s offer is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best price we can find. This kit includes the Scratch and Swirl Remover as well as a buffer pad to “erase years of wear and tear from your vehicles paint and overall appearance.” Made in the USA and safe for “all paints and colors,” it will also restore the exterior “gloss and shine” of your vehicle and give you a reason to get outside when the weather warms up. Rated 4+ stars from over 23,000 Amazon customers. Just be sure to head below for even more options from $13.50.

Now, if you don’t need the added buffer pad, you can save a bit more by opting for today’s deal on the Carfidant Scratch and Swirl Remover without one for $14.39 Prime shipped (or less with Subscribe & Save). Also one of the best prices we have tracked, this is about 20% off and the lowest we can find. The same specs and features apply here as well.

Just make sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box automative and cleaning supply sale for additional options. You’ll find everything from car wax kits to ceramic coatings, and additional cleaners with deals starting from $13.50 and up to 40% in savings.

Then dive into our latest Chemical Guys roundup for even more car cleaning gear from $7.50.

More on the Carfidant Scratch and Swirl Car Buffer Kit:

If your car has light scratches, swirls, or other marks – you can easily fix that with our Scratch & Swirl Remover Kit! Using the included buffer pad, our specially formulated compound will allow you to easily remove and “erase” years of wear and tear from your vehicles paint and overall appearance! (Please note if you have very deep scratches that can be easily felt with the tip of your fingernail the product may not help as much.)

