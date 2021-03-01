Amazon Chemical Guys car cleaning sale from $7.50: Polish kits, microfiber towel, more

Today we are tracking some notable deals on Chemical Guys products at Amazon for your car cleaning needs. First up, Amazon is offering the 7-piece Chemical Guys TORQX Random Orbital Polisher ONE-Step Scratch and Swirl Remover kit for $127.50 shipped. Regularly up to $160, this is about 20% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This Chemical Guys gear is a great for getting outside to give the car a polish, or just to have ready for when the weather warms up. This kit “features everything you need to polish paint, remove swirls and scratches, clean and restore clarity to headlights, and more” including the orbital polisher, cleaning products, and some 16- by 16-inch towels. It is also a great gift kit for folks that like to get out in the driveway and make a bit of an afternoon out of it. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more Chemical Guys deals.

Now if you don’t take your car cleaning sessions serious enough to score a polisher bundle, take a look at the popular Chemical Guys Chenille Premium Scratch-Free Microfiber Wash Mitt. Coming in at $7 Prime shipped and carrying solid 4+ star ratings, this is a great little tool to have when you get outside to give the car a quick wash this spring.

More Amazon Chemical Guys deals:

Speaking of your ride, be sure to check out these iOttie iPhone and Android car mounts from $20 and this discounted backup camera kit a look as well. We are also tracking a notable offer Graco’s highly-rated SlimFit 3-in-1 Car Seat and make sure you check out LEGO’s 1,400-piece Creator Porsche 911 sports car.

More on the Chemical Guys TORQX Random Orbital Polisher Bundle:

Polish and remove swirls, scratches, and defects

Apply waxes, sealants, and glazes in minutes

Make speed adjustments on the fly

To tackle any detailing task

Easily switch between 3, 5, and 6″ pads

Towel color may vary

