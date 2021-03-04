FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get your kids into STEM with these Twin Science robotics and building kits for $80 (Reg. $119)

-
Toys & Hobbies
Reg. $119 $80

Want to future-proof your kids? Giving them skills in science and creativity is a smart idea. The STEM Starter Bundle: Robotic & Curiosity Kits helps your little ones explore robotics, design, and much more. Right now, you can pick up the bundle today for just $79.99 (Reg. $119) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

From Mars missions to life-saving medicine, technology and science are going to become ever more important over the coming decades. As a parent, it makes sense to get your kids into STEM early — and get them to enjoy it.

These kits from Twin Science provide the perfect introduction. One teaches your kids about robotics and electronics, while the other gets them honing their creative skills through craft projects. 

For instance, your kids can build a morse code machine or a simple robot that makes abstract art using pencils. 

Each kit includes a large selection of materials, and the electronics are specially adapted for kids. This means they can easily slot together components and experiment in complete safety.

In addition, the Robotics Kit is compatible with Lego. Once your kids have completed the suggested projects, they can start building their own machines and reusing the supplied parts from the kit.

These kits have won numerous accolades; Twin Science was named a winner at both the Bett Awards 2020 and Play for Change Awards 2020.

Order the STEM Starter Bundle for just $79.99 to get both kits at 33% off MSRP.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Toys & Hobbies

About the Author

LEGO Tokyo Skyline falls to $48 + Technic Lamborghini a...
Bring the Mushroom Kingdom to game night, Monopoly Supe...
High-power NERF blasters from $30: Infinus Speed-Load, ...
UNO celebrates 50th anniversary with new vintage sets +...
LEGO’s all-new 2021 kits see first price cuts sta...
All-new NERF HYPER lineup fires at 110 feet per second ...
Disney March Magic sale with freebie collectibles, t-sh...
Save 60% on Hasbro’s Rubik’s Solve The Cube...
Show More Comments

Related

25% off

Amazon Chemical Guys car cleaning sale from $7.50: Polish kits, microfiber towel, more

From $7.50 Learn More
60% off

Save 60% on Hasbro’s Rubik’s Solve The Cube Bundle with four puzzles at $14 Prime shipped

$14 Learn More

Pottery Barn Kids Easter Collection is here: Find the perfect baskets, fillers, and more

Learn More
$89 value

Just $15 gets you three months of SiriusXM Premiere Streaming + an Amazon Echo

$15 Learn More
Review

Review: Anker’s Quest 2 charging dock delivers a perfect VR companion [Video]

Learn More

Elgato introduces its first-ever Light Strip to upgrade your streaming setup

Learn More
30% off

Amazon will ship this 33-ft. RGB Bluetooth light strip kit to you for $17.50 (Save 30%)

$17.50 Learn More
$40 off

Control COSORI’s smart Air Fryer Rotisserie Oven with your phone at $160 (Amazon all-time low)

$160 Learn More