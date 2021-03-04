Get your kids into STEM with these Twin Science robotics and building kits for $80 (Reg. $119)

Want to future-proof your kids? Giving them skills in science and creativity is a smart idea. The STEM Starter Bundle: Robotic & Curiosity Kits helps your little ones explore robotics, design, and much more. Right now, you can pick up the bundle today for just $79.99 (Reg. $119) at 9to5Toys Specials.

From Mars missions to life-saving medicine, technology and science are going to become ever more important over the coming decades. As a parent, it makes sense to get your kids into STEM early — and get them to enjoy it.

These kits from Twin Science provide the perfect introduction. One teaches your kids about robotics and electronics, while the other gets them honing their creative skills through craft projects.

For instance, your kids can build a morse code machine or a simple robot that makes abstract art using pencils.

Each kit includes a large selection of materials, and the electronics are specially adapted for kids. This means they can easily slot together components and experiment in complete safety.

In addition, the Robotics Kit is compatible with Lego. Once your kids have completed the suggested projects, they can start building their own machines and reusing the supplied parts from the kit.

These kits have won numerous accolades; Twin Science was named a winner at both the Bett Awards 2020 and Play for Change Awards 2020.

Order the STEM Starter Bundle for just $79.99 to get both kits at 33% off MSRP.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!