Gold Box RAVPower sale from $17.50: USB-C PD Wall Chargers, Qi pads, more up to 40% off

40% off $17.50+

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, RAVPower via Amazon is offering up to 40% off its chargers and power banks. One standout is the RAVPower USB-C 61W PD 3.0 Wall Charger for $17.67 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly around $30, this is 41% off the going rate and one of the lowest totals we have tracked on Amazon. Alongside iSmart 2.0 tech that automatically detects your devices and optimizes charging speeds, this is a 61W PD 3.0 solution that can “fully charge your MacBook Pro 13-inch in only 2.1 hours.” It carries a 61W USB-C port as well as a 12W USB-A jack and is a great option for MacBooks, smartphones, Chromebooks, Nintendo Switch, Samsung gear, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,100 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

If you don’t need the fastest speeds out there, save some cash with the AUKEY Swift 32W 2-Port Fast Charger. It sells for $10.50 after you clip the on-page coupon and caries solid ratings from over 5,200 Amazon customers. 

But you’ll also want to browse through the rest of today’s RAVPower sale for additional deals on wall and Qi chargers with deals starting from $24 Prime shipped. The RAVPower Magnetic Wireless Charger bundle with a wall charger and a Qi pad comes in at $23.99, or about 40% below the going rate and is now at one of the lowest prices we have tracked as well. This one is rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Amazon customers. 

For more charging gear, head over to the latest Anker Amazon sale for deals starting from $15 alongside everything else in our smartphone accessories deal hub

More on the RAVPower USB-C 61W PD 3.0 Wall Charger:

  • 61W Power Delivery 3.0: Deliver a quick charge with up to 61W for a variety of PD devices from laptops to smartphones; fully charge your MacBook Pro 13’’ in only 2.1 hours with the PD port; comes with a blue LED indicator to show the charging status
  • Advanced iSmart Tech: Upgraded iSmart 2.0 automatically detects the charging input and matches up with your device to optimize for the fastest charging speed; the USB-A port has an output of up to 12W(5V 2.4A)
  • Dual Outputs: The charger includes a USB Type C PD capable 61W port and a USB Type A 12W port that will fast charge your devices

