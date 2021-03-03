PowerPort Atom III Slim Charger falls to $39 in latest Anker sale, more from $15

Anker has rolled out a new collection of deals today as part of its latest Amazon sale that’s discounting a selection of smartphone essentials and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker 65W PowerPort Atom III Slim Charger for $39.09. Down from its $46 going rate, you’re saving 15% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $1 and marking the best price in over six months.

This compact charger delivers a 4-port design that brings three 2.4A USB-A slots into the mix alongside a USB-C output. It can dish out 65W of power to connected devices and streamlines your on-the-go or nightstand charging setup. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 1,700 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker deals today:

You’ll also find a batch of other deals on Anker chargers, projectors, and more in its sale from earlier in the week starting at $9. That’s alongside the new PowerExpand 9-in-2 USB-C Hub that was announced yesterday with a launch discount attached and everything in our smartphone accessories guide.

Anker 65W PowerPort Atom III Slim Charger features:

High-speed USB-C charging Charge USB-C notebooks including Dell XPS 13 and MacBook Air 2018 at full speed via a 45W USB-C port. A PowerIQ 3 0 enabled USB-C port pumps out a max 45W output to charge virtually any USB-C device at top speed while 3 USB ports share a total of 20W to provide optimized charging for mobile devices

