Callaway, adidas, Oakley, more up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Golf Sale

For three days only, Hautelook is having a Golf Sale that’s offering up to 60% off Callaway, Oakley, adidas Golf, Travis Matthew, PGA Tour, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. Swing into spring with the men’s PGA Tour Full-Zip Jacket that’s currently marked down to $25 and originally was priced at $80. This jacket is infused with stretch for added comfort and the lightweight material is nice for your golf game. It’s also a nice layer for the early season and it can be dressed up or down seamlessly. You can choose from two color options and it also has zippered pockets for easy storing small essentials. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Hautelook’s Golf Sale include:

