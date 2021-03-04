meross 3-Outlet Outdoor Smart Plug strikes new low at under $17 (Save 20%)

Meross Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 3-Outlet Outdoor Smart Plug for $16.79 Prime shipped when the on-page 20% coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $4 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. There are a lot of smart plugs out there, but options ready for outdoor use can prove to be pricer and a bit harder to find. This outlet has three plugs that can be controlled from the compatible app, Alexa and Google Assistant. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you’d rather have a dedicated remote, consider BN-LINK’s 3-Outlet Outdoor Plug instead at $16. It forfeits smart home integration, but that may not be a big deal if you’d prefer to always have a way to toggle power, even when you left your smartphone in the other room. More than 2,600 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Speaking of smart home upgrades, Amazon has a new Alexa app for Xbox. It found its way onto the Microsoft Store earlier today and will soon allow you to pull a live feed of your smart cameras, check the weather forecast, and the list goes on. You can read all about it in today’s coverage.

And for more meross discounts, be sure to peek at yesterday’s roundup of discounts priced from $18.

meross 3-Outlet Outdoor Smart Plug features:

IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets cover which help prevent rain from getting in. Outdoor smart plug is made for Garden, Backyard, Christmas tree, Kitchen, Landscape lighting, Bathroom, Porch, Balcony, Garage, Basement, Patio or Electric grill, Sprinkler, Washing machine, Lamps and other outdoor or indoor-use electric appliances, etc.

