If you’re entrenched in the Alexa ecosystem, there’s now yet another way for you to tap into compatible smart devices. An Xbox Alexa app update is up for grabs, and it turns your console and television into a large smart display. Not only is it compatible with the latest Xbox consoles, but also last generation’s Xbox One. Microsoft’s console has been had its own Alexa skill for quite some time now, but a dedicated app is arguably a significant upgrade. Once enabled, the new Alexa features will let you see who’s at the door, check the weather, and the list goes on. Continue reading to learn more.

Xbox Alexa app turns your TV into a smart display

While it’s far from difficult to pull out a smartphone and pull up your Ring doorbell’s feed, it would be ideal if whatever device you’re parked in front of can do it too. This is precisely what the new Xbox Alexa app sets out to do. Once installed, this handy addition will “put the power of Alexa on display.”

The full feature set is unclear, but for now, the Microsoft Store description clarifies at least some of the app’s capabilities. Xbox owners will be able to launch games, toggle their console’s power, play music, pull up a live feed of Alexa-compatible smart cameras, check the weather, and even display your shopping list.

Pricing and availability

As you would expect, the new Xbox Alexa app is available free of charge. This is the case on iOS and Android, so it’s no surprise to see the same on Xbox. It’s not exactly clear when the new features will become accessible as the Microsoft Store description even states “Coming Soon” right up top.

9to5Toys’ Take

If you already own an Xbox One or later, but have yet to purchase an Echo Show, this update could give you a taste of the benefits. Granted, similar perks exist for the Fire TV lineup, which is how I personally pull up smart camera footage, control lights, and more when parked in front of my television.

While I don’t think the Xbox Alexa app update is earth-shattering, it will arguably serve as yet another convenient way to tap into smart devices. Even though I have Alexa speakers sprinkled throughout my home, it’s easy to converse with the TV when I’m watching or playing something. This way I don’t have to yell over audio and hope that one of my Echo devices can properly hear and process what I said.

