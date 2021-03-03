Swiss+Tech’s 8-in-1 Mini Multitool even has an LED flashlight: $9.50 (Save 35%)

Amazon is offering the Swiss+Tech 8-in-1 Mini Multitool for $9.74 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 35% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked in over a year by $4. This affordable multitool attempts to offer everything you could need while adventuring outdoors. Not only will you garner needle nose pliers, but also wire cutters, a can opener, Phillips screwdriver, straight edge knife, serrated knife, key ring, and even an LED flashlight. A carrying case is included and this unit is backed by a limited lifetime warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

And if you only need a knife, it’s hard to overlook the affordable Gerber Paraframe Mini Knife at $8. It’s bound to prove useful while knocking out projects, opening packages, and the list goes on. More than 6,000 reviewers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

For those who may have missed it, earlier this week we spotted a couple of notable pocket knife deals. Leading the pack is Victorinox Swiss Army Spartan Pocket Knife at $22 alongside a Kershaw offer priced at $24. Check these out soon as stock for the lead deal is beginning to slip.

Swiss+Tech 8-in-1 Mini Multitool features:

Precision crafted quality

Handy carrying case

Batteries and keychain included

Limited Lifetime Warranty

Great tool for men’s gifts or for camping, outdoors, hunting, or everyday use

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!