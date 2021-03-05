FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s minimalistic LED Desk Lamp hits $24.50 (Save 23%)

-
23% off $24.50

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics LED Desk Lamp for $24.74 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $7 off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This lamp sports a minimalistic and modern design that’s bound to upgrade the look of most setups. Dimming is supported, and can be tweaked between five different settings using its touch sensor. It illuminates your space using “40 energy-efficient LED lights” and features three color modes that include natural, white, and yellow. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Forfeit a sleek appearance and Amazon branding in favor of savings with DEEPLITE’s LED Desk Lamp for $10. This battery-operated alternative is great for when you are running short on outlets. There are three levels of brightness and when fully illuminated it offers 400 lumens of light. Rated 4.5/5 stars by more than 6,200 Amazon shoppers.

And if you’re in need of a bedside lamp, check out yesterday’s roundup of solutions priced from $8. There’s even an AUKEY-branded offering that doubles as a wireless charger. No matter which lamp you pick, you’ll find a variety of brightness settings to choose from.

Amazon Basics LED Desk Lamp features:

  • Modern table or desk lamp for home or office; includes built-in USB charging port
  • Non-glaring, soft illumination that’s easy on your eyes; 40 energy-efficient LED lights
  • Toggle between 3 color modes: natural light, white light, and yellow light
  • Lightweight and portable design; easy to move to different areas of the house or office
  • 5 levels of brightness via sensor touch, 40 minute timer, and sensor touch on/off switch

