Bedside lamps are up to 60% off: AUKEY Wireless Charging Combo $16, more from $8

AUKEY Innovate US (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 10W Wireless Charging Night Light for $16.19 Prime shipped when clipping the 40% on-page coupon. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. If you’d like a night light that also doubles as a wireless charger for your iPhone or Android device, this could be it. Supported devices can be refueled at up to 10-watt speeds. The light’s power and brightness are controlled via a touch-sensitive surface that remembers your last setting each time it is used. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

We’ve also spotted that Sunvalley Brands (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the VAVA LED Bedside Lamp for $7.99 Prime shipped when clipping the 60% on-page coupon. That’s $12 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This multi-function night light can illuminate your bedside with seven different colors and 14 brightness settings. Tapping the surface will change the color, tapping then holding will tweak brightness, and a long press will toggle power. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of Amazon shoppers.

If you can live without illumination, Anker’s PowerWave Qi Pad is $9 and is a great way to top off your phone. I’ve been on the wireless charging bandwagon for a year or two now and have zero desire to go back. For similar deals, swing by today’s smartphone accessory roundup to find discounts priced as low as $10.

AUKEY Wireless Charging Night Light features:

Night Light with Wireless Charger: Power the night light and any Qi-enabled phone at the same time. Supports 5W, 7.5W, and 10W wireless charging output levels

Broad Compatibility: Charges all Qi-enabled devices including iPhone 11 / 11 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S10 / S10+, even through most cases (thickness less than 3mm/0.12”)

Simple Light Operation: Intuitively set brightness level with the responsive, touch-sensitive top surface. Turns on next time with the last-set brightness level. The light’s hanging hook, magnetic base, and a metal attachment plate enable it to be placed almost anywhere

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!