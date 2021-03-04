FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bedside lamps are up to 60% off: AUKEY Wireless Charging Combo $16, more from $8

-
AmazonHome GoodsaukeyVAVA
60% off From $8

AUKEY Innovate US (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 10W Wireless Charging Night Light for $16.19 Prime shipped when clipping the 40% on-page coupon. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. If you’d like a night light that also doubles as a wireless charger for your iPhone or Android device, this could be it. Supported devices can be refueled at up to 10-watt speeds. The light’s power and brightness are controlled via a touch-sensitive surface that remembers your last setting each time it is used. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

We’ve also spotted that Sunvalley Brands (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the VAVA LED Bedside Lamp for $7.99 Prime shipped when clipping the 60% on-page coupon. That’s $12 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This multi-function night light can illuminate your bedside with seven different colors and 14 brightness settings. Tapping the surface will change the color, tapping then holding will tweak brightness, and a long press will toggle power. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of Amazon shoppers.

If you can live without illumination, Anker’s PowerWave Qi Pad is $9 and is a great way to top off your phone. I’ve been on the wireless charging bandwagon for a year or two now and have zero desire to go back. For similar deals, swing by today’s smartphone accessory roundup to find discounts priced as low as $10.

AUKEY Wireless Charging Night Light features:

  • Night Light with Wireless Charger: Power the night light and any Qi-enabled phone at the same time. Supports 5W, 7.5W, and 10W wireless charging output levels
  • Broad Compatibility: Charges all Qi-enabled devices including iPhone 11 / 11 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S10 / S10+, even through most cases (thickness less than 3mm/0.12”)
  • Simple Light Operation: Intuitively set brightness level with the responsive, touch-sensitive top surface. Turns on next time with the last-set brightness level. The light’s hanging hook, magnetic base, and a metal attachment plate enable it to be placed almost anywhere

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

aukey VAVA

About the Author

Targus MacBook backpack sale kicks off from $14.50 (Up ...
Bring the Mushroom Kingdom to game night, Monopoly Supe...
Save up to 25% on Anker eufy HomeKit cameras, smart vid...
Amazon snack sale from $7: Quaker protein oatmeal, Tost...
VIZIO’s 5.1.4-Ch. Dolby Atmos sound system upgrad...
Star Wars Instant Pot multi-cookers now $60: Darth Vade...
NutriBullet’s Rx Blender whips the smoothies and ...
All of Motorola’s new 2021 Android smartphones se...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Brighten your yard for $19 this spring with two 3,200-lumen solar LED lights, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Automatically turn off appliances+ lights with four Wi-Fi smart plugs at $16, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Automatically turn lights off when leaving with a Wi-Fi dimmer switch at $25, more

Learn More
51% off

Targus MacBook backpack sale kicks off from $14.50 (Up to 51% off)

$14.50 Learn More
Reg. $30

Bring the Mushroom Kingdom to game night, Monopoly Super Mario hits Amazon low at $21

$21 Learn More
60% off

Callaway, adidas, Oakley, more up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Golf Sale

From $15 Learn More
Save 25%

Save up to 25% on Anker eufy HomeKit cameras, smart video doorbells, more from $36

From $36 Learn More
30% off

Amazon snack sale from $7: Quaker protein oatmeal, Tostitos, Doritos, more up to 30% off

From $7 Learn More