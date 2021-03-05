FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

GoPro HERO9 Black doubles as a webcam at new low of $349 ($100 off), more from $299

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of GoPro action cameras headlined by the HERO9 Black for $349 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $449 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, beats our previous mentions by $50, and is a new all-time low.

GoPro HERO9 Black is the brand’s latest action camera, sporting 5K recording capabilities which are backed by HyperSmooth 3.0 technology and a front-facing screen perfect for vlogging. You’ll also be able to count on live streaming features and HERO9 Black even doubles as a webcam when you’re not out and about filming adventures. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale at Amazon, you’ll find the GoPro MAX 360-degree Waterproof Action Camera for $449.99 shipped. Normally selling for $499, today’s offer is good for a $49 discount and matches our previous mention for the second-best price to date. GoPro MAX delivers the ability to capture 360-degree content with 16.6MP photos and 1440p60 videos. Plus there’s a built-in touchscreen, Max HyperSmooth stabilization, and six built-in microphones. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 610 customers.

Last up, Amazon also has the GoPro HERO8 Black for $299. Down from $349, the $50 discount here amounts to the best price cut we’ve seen in months and the second lowest offer to date. If the lead deal is a bit too feature-packed, this action camera delivers a similar design but with 4K recording and the omission of a front-facing screen. There’s still webcam functionality here, as well as a 4.7/5 star rating from over 2,300 customers.

GoPro HERO9 Black features:

More power. More clarity. More stability. The groundbreaking HERO9 Black sports a beastly 23.6MP sensor for ridiculous 5K video and stunning 20MP photos. A dazzling new front display delivers a live preview for easy framing, while a large rear touch screen with touch zoom provides fast, intuitive control. HERO9 Black boasts a powerful new feature suite, including HindSight, and supports live streaming and Webcam mode as well. 

