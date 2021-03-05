FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

GOOLOO’s 6A automatic battery charger at $22 is a must when you don’t drive often

-
AmazonHome GoodsGooloo
40$ off $22

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 6A 6V/12V Fully Automatic Battery Charger for $22.19 Prime shipped with the code CELETZS5 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal saves 40% from its normal going rate of $37 and matches our last mention from December. GOOLOO’s battery charger is the perfect garage addition if you have a vehicle that is parked more than it’s driven. It plugs into the wall and then can either go on your car’s 12V battery or your mower’s 6V, recharging or keeping maintained the entire time it’s on. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save some cash and pick up a name brand when you grab this battery charger from BLACK+DECKER. It’s available for just $20 and you’ll get a similar 6V/12V battery maintainer. Just keep in mind that you’ll lose out on the 6A feature above, instead, only getting 1.5A of power here.

Power the rest of your gear with Anker’s Portable PowerHouse II 400. It offers 60W USB-C PD and is currently $100 off. While it won’t jump-start or charge your car, this is what you bring on camping trips to run things like portable fridges, CPAP machines, or charge your MacBook.

GOOLOO Battery Charger/Maintainer features:

COMPATIBILITY- Works with all types of 6V and 12V lead-acid batteries that less than 100Ah, such as AGM, GEL, SLA, Flooded(WET), Calcium type deep cycle automotive or marine 4.0Ah-100Ah 12V battery. GOOLOO battery maintainer charger is a great choice for cars, trucks (small), motorbike, lawn mowers, tricycles, electric vehicles, agricultural vehicles, off-road vehicles, pickup trucks, boats, yachts, motorboat.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Gooloo

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Satechi USB-C MagSafe Cable sees one of its first disco...
Add Zinus’ vibrant Mikhail Mid-Century Sofa to yo...
Amazon Prime members can enjoy six months of STARZ for ...
Save 20% on LEGO Marvel, Star Wars, Creator, Minecraft,...
Revive your home office with Sauder’s North Avenu...
Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop now $140 off at $...
Secure your home with two Wi-Fi outdoor security camera...
ESR’s magnetic 11-inch iPad Pro Smart Case tumble...
Show More Comments

Related

$24.50 off

GOOLOO’s 1200A portable battery can jump-start up to 7L engines for $45.50 (Reg. $70)

$45.50 Learn More
15% off

Amazon rechargeable battery bundle has eight AA’s, more at $27 kicking single-use to the curb

$27 Learn More

Super Mario Bros. 35, 3D All-Stars, more expire at month’s end, grab them while you still can

Learn More

All-new Cricut Mug Press can make custom microwavable + dishwasher-safe mugs

Learn More
Rare savings

Satechi USB-C MagSafe Cable sees one of its first discounts to $27

$27 Learn More
Save $100

Add Zinus’ vibrant Mikhail Mid-Century Sofa to your home for $399 (Save $100)

$399 Learn More
Shop now

Verizon launches BOGO FREE flash sale with iPhone 12 lineup, Galaxy S21, more

BOGO FREE Learn More
85% off

Women’s Health magazine from $4.50/yr. (Reg. $15+), much more from $3.50

$3.50/yr. Learn More