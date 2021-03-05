FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $100 on Anker’s Portable PowerHouse II 400 with 60W USB-C at $300 shipped

-
$100 off $300

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Portable Power Station PowerHouse II 400 for $299.99 shipped. This is $100 off the regular $400 price tag, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. This giant battery pack meets generator is ideal for powering your gear on-the-road or in the woods, and just for general emergency situations. The 388Wh capacity provides “multiple charges to virtually any mobile device,” with connectivity ranging from a pair of DC ports to a 300W AC outlet, three USB-A ports, a car socket, and a 60W USB-C port that “can charge a MacBook Air 2020 to 50% in just over 40 minutes.” It also ships with a 65W Adapter, USB-A to USB-C cable, a USB-C cable, and an 18-month warranty. Rated 4+ stars and you can get loads more details on this thing in our hands-on review. More details below. 

For some folks, a simple power bank will likely suffice when out and about or when the power gets knocked out. If that’s the case with you, just grab Anker’s PowerCore Slim 10000 Power Bank at $17 Prime shipped and call it a day. But if that’s not quite enough power for you, take a look at Anker’s Powerhouse 200 at $260 or the even more affordable Powerhouse 100

Then head over to our recent Green deals roundup for a particularly notable deal on the BigBlue 250Wh portable power station. This one provides more of a full-on generator-like experience but for $145 shipped and now sits alongside other environmentally-friendly tech in our latest Green Deals roundup. Then go check out today’s mophie Qi Wireless 10W Charging Pad deal and everything else in our smartphone accessories deal hub

More on the Anker PowerHouse II 400:

  • Big Capacity: The 388Wh capacity provides multiple charges to virtually any mobile device. Charge an iPhone 11 (3,110mAh)23 times, a MacBook Air 2020 (60Wh) 5 times, an iPad Air (30Wh) 11 times, or a camera more than 20 times.
  • Charge 8 Devices Simultaneously: With a 300W AC outlet, 60W USB-C port, 3 USB-A ports, a car socket, and 2 DC ports, PowerHouse gives you the ports you need to charge all of your devices at the same time.
  • High-Speed Charging: PowerHouse’s 60W PowerIQ 3.0 USB-C port can charge a MacBook Air 2020 to 50% in just over 40 minutes—that’s 40% faster than with an original MacBook charger.

