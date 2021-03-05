FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Know when a door or cabinet opens with this wireless chime kit at just $12

-
AmazonHome GoodsGovee
37% off $12

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering Wireless Door Chime for $11.99 Prime shipped with the code VNFGDXO2 at checkout. Down from $19, today’s deal saves you $7 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. If you have a door that gets opened by a young one often when you’re not watching, this is a great way to keep tabs on that. You’ll find the chime can be placed over 300-feet away from the sensor, and given that it’s entirely wireless, installation is a breeze. The sensor goes on any door, cabinet, or drawer that you want to know when it’s opened. There are five levels of volume here reaching up to 110dB, which is loud enough to easily alert you from across the house. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Today’s deal is among the best pricing that we can find for a door/window sensor like it. However, spending a few bucks more will net you Ring’s alternative that ties into your smart home setup, which is something that the deal above just can’t offer.

Secure your home with eufy’s Touchscreen Smart Lock. It also offers a built-in fingerprint sensor for multiple ways to unlock all for just $128. That’s an all-time low that we’ve tracked, saving you 38% from its normal going rate.

More about Govee’s Door Chime:

  • Detection and Alarm: Act like a vigilant soldier, escorting your safety. The chime receiver will alarm immediately when the magnetic door sensor separated 2cm.
  • Wide Working Range: The wireless door chime offer up to 328ft detection range. Far enough to cover every window and door in your house and store.
  • 110dB with 5 Volume Levels: Wireless Door Open Sensor is loud enough to detects entry, prevent kids, babies or pets going out the house, protecting your home or office.

