eufy’s Touchscreen Smart Lock with fingerprint sensor falls to new low at $128 (Save 36%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the eufy Touch Fingerprint Smart Lock for $127.99 shipped. Down from its usual $200 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 36% in savings, is $13 under the previous price cut, and marks a new all-time low. As one of eufy’s latest additions to its smart home stable, this deadbolt delivers four different ways to unlock the front door. Alongside just using a traditional key, there’s also a built-in touchscreen for entering pin codes alongside smartphone control over Bluetooth and even a fingerprint reader. Everything is wrapped in an IP65 weather-resistant casing to round out the highlights. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 675 customers. Head below for more.

If you can live without the fingerprint scanner or touchscreen display, going with the eufy Push Button Smart Lock at $110 might be worth the trade-offs for the more affordable price tag. You’ll still find much of the same functionality above, just without as premium of a design or as many ways to unlock. Though nearly 200 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Yesterday saw a collection of other eufy offerings ranging from video doorbells to smart cameras and more from $36. But if those discounts with up to 25% in savings aren’t going to cut it, swing by our smart home guide for even more deals on gear for your Alexa, Assistant, and Siri setups.

eufy Touchscreen Smart Lock features:

With a durable zinc alloy, stainless steel frame, and front door deadbolt lock, Smart Lock handles the daily comings and goings of a busy household. You can install Smart deadbolt lock in just 15 minutes, all by yourself, and using only a screwdriver—saving you money on calling a contractor.

