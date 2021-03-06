Anker’s compact 30W USB-C Charger strikes new low of $18, more from $12 each

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering the Anker 30W PowerPort III Mini USB-C Charger for $18.19 Prime shipped when the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. This power adapter has averaged $27 over the last six months, leaving you with $9 in savings, and beating out the lowest price we have tracked by about $1. This incredibly-compact charger cranks out 30-watts of power, plenty to top off smartphones (even with MagSafe at full speed), tablets, and 13-inch MacBooks. It’s a great option to slide into your backpack or keep plugged into your bedside outlet as it won’t take much space. Anker touts this unit as “30% smaller than a stock MacBook charger,” making it a compelling alternative for most. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another notable Anker discount that takes two chargers down to $12 each.

We’ve also spotted two Anker 20W PowerPort III Nano USB-C Chargers for $24.64 Prime shipped when the on-page 15% off coupon has been clipped. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. While these may seem like smartphone-focused chargers, at 20-watts they’re powerful enough to refuel an iPad as well. Like the lead deal, you’ll be able to top off a MacBook too, but expect it to take a bit longer than the power adapter Apple includes. These are also powerful enough to fully support MagSafe. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

So what has Anker been up to lately? Unsurprisingly a new Thunderbolt 4 Hub that turns a single port into three. This impressive solution boasts support for 8K support, 40Gb/s performance, and more. And that’s not all, the company has also launched a new PowerExpand 9-in-2 USB-C Hub. Swing by the news portion of our site to see what else you may have missed.

Anker 30W PowerPort III Mini features:

High-speed charging – from iPhone to Samsung to USB-C laptops and more, anker’s signature PowerIQ 3. 0 technology delivers full-speed charging To virtually any device.

Universal compatibility – Works flawlessly with nearly all mobile USB-C devices, and other laptops, tablets and more At full 30W speed.

Ultra-compact – 30% smaller than a stock MacBook charger, with a foldable plug for easy storage.

