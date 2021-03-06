FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker’s compact 30W USB-C Charger strikes new low of $18, more from $12 each

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessoriesmac accessoriesAnker
30% off $12 each

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering the Anker 30W PowerPort III Mini USB-C Charger for $18.19 Prime shipped when the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. This power adapter has averaged $27 over the last six months, leaving you with $9 in savings, and beating out the lowest price we have tracked by about $1. This incredibly-compact charger cranks out 30-watts of power, plenty to top off smartphones (even with MagSafe at full speed), tablets, and 13-inch MacBooks. It’s a great option to slide into your backpack or keep plugged into your bedside outlet as it won’t take much space. Anker touts this unit as “30% smaller than a stock MacBook charger,” making it a compelling alternative for most. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another notable Anker discount that takes two chargers down to $12 each.

We’ve also spotted two Anker 20W PowerPort III Nano USB-C Chargers for $24.64 Prime shipped when the on-page 15% off coupon has been clipped. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. While these may seem like smartphone-focused chargers, at 20-watts they’re powerful enough to refuel an iPad as well. Like the lead deal, you’ll be able to top off a MacBook too, but expect it to take a bit longer than the power adapter Apple includes. These are also powerful enough to fully support MagSafe. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

So what has Anker been up to lately? Unsurprisingly a new Thunderbolt 4 Hub that turns a single port into three. This impressive solution boasts support for 8K support, 40Gb/s performance, and more. And that’s not all, the company has also launched a new PowerExpand 9-in-2 USB-C Hub. Swing by the news portion of our site to see what else you may have missed.

Anker 30W PowerPort III Mini features:

  • High-speed charging – from iPhone to Samsung to USB-C laptops and more, anker’s signature PowerIQ 3. 0 technology delivers full-speed charging To virtually any device.
  • Universal compatibility – Works flawlessly with nearly all mobile USB-C devices, and other laptops, tablets and more At full 30W speed.
  • Ultra-compact – 30% smaller than a stock MacBook charger, with a foldable plug for easy storage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

mac accessories Anker

About the Author

DEWALT and BOSCH bit sets fall as low as $16 Prime ship...
Head outside and ride around on SKIDEE scooters priced ...
Start your DIY journey with TECCPO’s 20V drill/dr...
VAVA’s Motion Sensor Spotlight nosedives to $7.50...
Know when a door or cabinet opens with this wireless ch...
See behind you with this solar-powered wireless backup ...
This programmable RGB mouse is just $12 to upgrade your...
Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro hit...
Show More Comments

Related

Shop now

PowerPort Atom III Slim Charger falls to $39 in latest Anker sale, more from $15

From $15 Learn More
60% off

Smartphone Accessories: ESR HaloLock MagSafe Car Mount $33, more

From $4 Learn More
60% off

Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice MFi Lighting Cable 4-pack $16 (60% off), more

From $10 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, iPad Pro Magic Keyboard hits new lows, rare Philips Hue discounts, more

Learn More
24% off

DEWALT and BOSCH bit sets fall as low as $16 Prime shipped

From $16 Learn More
27% off

Capture local channels with Rosewill’s 35-Mile Digital Antenna at under $14 (Save 27%)

Under $14 Learn More
Get cleaning

Lowe’s discounts Greenworks 1500 + 1800PSI electric pressure washers from $79, today only

From $79 Learn More
Head outside

Head outside and ride around on SKIDEE scooters priced from $51, today only

From $51 Learn More