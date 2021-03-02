Today, Anker is growing its stable of USB-C hubs with a new offering geared solely towards Apple’s MacBook lineup. Entering as the latest model in the PowerExpand family, the new 9-in-2 USB-C hub arrives with a bevy of ports ranging from USB-A slots for connecting legacy devices to 4K HDMI, USB-C PD, and more. Head below for a closer look at the new Anker PowerExpand USB-C Hub and all of the details on scoring a launch discount.

Anker debuts new PowerExpand 9-in-2 USB-C Hub

After bringing a new Thunderbolt 4 hub into its lineup of Mac peripherals, Anker is now back with a more portable offering for bringing extra connectivity into your setup. The latest entry into the Anker PowerExpand series arrives with a 9-in-2 design, sleek aluminum design, and plenty of extra ports.

Living up to its name, the latest Anker PowerExpand USB-C Hub arrives with a selection of nine connectivity options. Like the other models in the lineup, it leverages a unique 2-port USB-C connector in order to actually pair with your machine, but yields more I/O than offerings that came before. Alongside a USB-A slot, you’ll also find Gigabit Ethernet, SD card readers, and an Aux port. That’s also two USB-C connectors that are joined by a multi-function USB-C port and Power Delivery input port capable of transferring 100W of power to your Mac.

Anker’s new PowerExpand hub is also able to drive a pair of monitors, but not without some caveats. While the latest M1 Macs can only support a single display output, Intel machines will be able to take advantage of both the built-in 4K30Hz HDMI slot as well as leveraging the USB-C port to drive a secondary monitor at 4K60Hz.

Now available for purchase

Anker’s new PowerExpand 9-in-2 USB-C Hub is now available for purchase at Amazon. It enters with a $69.99 list price but is seeing a launch discount that drops the price below its usual going rate. Right now, you’ll be able to apply code AKHUB4MAC2 at checkout in order to score the new release for $62.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

From its overall form-factor to the aluminum casing, Anker’s latest PowerExpand USB-C Hub clearly enters with Mac owners in mind. Alongside just looking the part, the price point here with all of the features that Anker has built in is pretty solid. I/O is pretty diverse across the nine ports, with the only real letdown being the lack of a native 4K60Hz HDMI output. Otherwise, this looks to check all of the boxes you’d want from a portable USB-C hub, especially if shopping for one of the new M1 MacBooks.

