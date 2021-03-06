Start your DIY journey with TECCPO’s 20V drill/driver kit at $60 (Reg. $90), more from $19

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, HIdalgo (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of TECCPO power tools priced as low as $19 Prime shipped. No-cost delivery is included on orders of $25 or more, should you not be a Prime member. Our favorite is the 20V Drill/Driver Kit for $59.99. Down from $90, this saves you $30 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Whether you’re wanting to start working on DIY projects or you just need a spare drill to tackle different things around the house, this is a great choice. You’ll get a drill/driver with two 20V batteries, a charger, and a carrying case, which is more than enough to get working on any project. Plus, the 33-piece accessory kit ensures that you have bits and drivers to use out of the box, should you not have any already. Rated 4.6/5 stars. There are plenty of other tools on sale, so be sure to check out Amazon’s landing page for more.

Save a few bucks when opting for the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver Kit. It’s available on Amazon for $49, where it’s a #1 best-seller. You’ll find a 30-piece accessory kit, one battery, and a charger here. No carrying case or second battery is included, though BLACK+DECKER does have a larger assortment of compatible tools, which is worth keeping in mind.

After you check out the deal above, consider keeping your car’s battery charged. If you’re like me at all, then you likely aren’t leaving the house a ton right now. If that’s the case, then your vehicle’s battery needs to be properly maintained so you can start your car and drive off without a hitch at any time. We’re tracking GOOLOO’s 6V/12V charger down to $22 right now, and it can even handle keeping a lawnmower’s battery ready to go, since it’s used so infrequently around this time of year.

More about TECCPO’s Drill/Driver:

Brushless Motor & Max 530In-lbs Torque – High performance brushless motor optimizes drill’s efficiency. Compared with the motor of brushed drill, no sparks are generated during use, TECCPO brushless cordless drill is safer, more high-performance, more durable. 530 in-lb high torque fulfills a wide range of needs of various applications.

