FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Lights now on sale from $40 (Save 20%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsPhilips
Save 20% From $40

Amazon is currently offering discounting a selection of Philips SmartSleep lamps headlined by the Connected Sleep and Wake-up Light for $179.95 shipped. While you’d normally pay $220, today’s offer amounts to $40 in savings, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and matches our previous mention.

This Philips SmartSleep light is ready to not only help you fall asleep more peacefully at night, but also start the day on a better note. Alongside four lighting themes, there’s also a 2.4A USB charging port, eight wake up sounds, and FM radio support. Plus, it pairs with your smartphone and uses a built-in AmbiTrack sensor to offer tips on how to get a better night’s rest by measuring your bedroom’s temperature, noise, light, and humidity levels. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more by ditching the built-in smartphone features found above and going with the standard Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light Therapy Lamp. It also happens to be on sale today, with the price dropping to $159.95 at Amazon. Down from $200, you’re saving 20% with today’s offer coming within $5 of our previous mention. Here you’ll find nearly all of the same features as above, but without the sleep recommendations. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

But if both of those discounted options are still overkill for the nightstand, the entry-level Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light at $39.99 is worth a look. While you’ll be giving up many of the bells and whistles noted above, this more affordable option will still help to gently wake you up each morning and saves you 20% from its usual going rate. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Philips SmartSleep Connected Light features:

Philips Somneo Connected is the Sleep & Wake-up Light designed with a suite of connected, customizable features to help you relax to sleep, and wake up naturally and well-rested. With sunset and sunrise simulation, personalized settings for light and sound, and a light-guided relaxation exercise that brings you to a sleep-conducive state when it’s time for bed, Philips Somneo can help you fall asleep effectively and wake up with energy.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Philips

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Chefman’s 6.5-liter air fryer is down to $65 ship...
Hang your up to 100-inch TV with Monoprice’s Full...
Discover your lineage: Holiday AncestryDNA test kit dea...
This $6.50 Swiss+Tech 6-in-1 Multi-Tool attaches to you...
This braided solo loop Apple Watch band is down to just...
Vitamix’s immersion blender hits new Amazon low a...
SanDisk’s Ixpand 10W Qi Charger automatically backs u...
Sony’s popular XM3 ANC earbuds return to $178, mo...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

Smartphone Accessories: ESR HaloLock MagSafe Car Mount $33, more

From $4 Learn More
Save 28%

meross Dimmable HomeKit Lamp falls to new low of $31 (Save 28%), more from $18

From $18 Learn More
Reg. $80+

Chefman’s 6.5-liter air fryer is down to $65 shipped for today only (Reg. up to $140)

$65 Learn More
Reg. $80

Hang your up to 100-inch TV with Monoprice’s Full-Motion Wall Mount: $50 (Reg. $80)

$50 Learn More
42% off

Discover your lineage: Holiday AncestryDNA test kit deals now live from $59 (Up to 42% off)

From $59 Learn More
44% off

This $6.50 Swiss+Tech 6-in-1 Multi-Tool attaches to your keychain (Save 44%)

$6.50 Learn More

New Monster Hunter Stories 2 RPG hits summer 2021 on Nintendo Switch/PC + new trailer

Learn More
Reg. $20

This braided solo loop Apple Watch band is down to just $15 (Save 25%)

$15 Learn More