Arlo smart camera sale at up to 25% off: Pro 3 $300, Ultra 2 4K $480, more from $100

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Arlo smart cameras headlined by the Pro 3 2-Camera Security System for $299.99 shipped. While you would have originally paid $500, we’ve more recently been tracking a $400 going rate with today’s offer saving you 25% and matching our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low.

Standout features on Arlo Pro 3 include 2K recording with a 160-degree field of view as well as HomeKit support for pairing with the rest of your Siri setup. Each of the included cameras are also rocking IP65 water-resistant housings, which have been redesigned to incorporate new features like automatic panning and zooming, as well as HDR. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 4,100 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more from $100.

Other notable Arlo deals:

While you’ll find all of the best ongoing discounts for your Alexa, Assistant, or Siri setups in our smart home guide, this weekend saw a collection of TP-Link accessories go on sale from $14. Headlined by its best-selling Kasa outdoor smart plug, you’ll be able to expand a setup with various LED light bulbs, smart switches, and more.

Arlo Pro 3 features:

Keep an eye on your home or business day and night with Arlo Pro 3. With no wires, you can install Pro 3 in minutes and view video directly from your phone. Spot unique details with color night vision, and see more in dark areas with the integrated spotlight.

