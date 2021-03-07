FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TP-Link’s best-selling Outdoor Smart Plug returns to low of $20, more from $14

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Having dropped from $25, today’s offer saves you 20%, marks the best we’ve seen in over two months, and matches the all-time low. TP-Link’s smart plug sports a weather-resistant design that allows you to control its two built-in outlets. Alexa and Assistant support are onboard alongside a hub-free design. With the winter holidays around the corner, this is a great accessory for bringing smart home control into the mix for your outdoor lights and the like. Over 13,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating, earning it #1 best-seller status at Amazon. Head below for more TP-Link Kasa deals from $14.

Those in the Philips Hue ecosystem already or who are looking to dive in will also want to check out the discount we spotted on the brand’s Dimmable White Smart Bulb at a new all-time low of $9. That’s alongside all of the offers in our smart home guide, as well.

TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug features:

Extend your smart home to the outdoors with the Kasa Smart Outdoor Plug. Control your landscape lights, holiday lights, and more, from the convenience of your Kasa Smart app on your smartphone. Control each outlet individually, set schedules and scenes, even use simple voice commands with Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana.

