Save $50 on HP 14-inch Chromebooks starting at $211

Amazon currently offers the HP 14-inch FHD Chromebook for $249.99 shipped. Usually selling for $300, you’re saving $50 with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Also on sale, you can score the standard HD model for $211.18, down from its usual $260 going rate. Centered around a 14-inch display, both of these Chromebooks packs 4GB of RAM as well as 32GB of onboard SSD storage. You’ll enjoy the 13-hour battery life as well as two built-in USB-C ports, a USB-A slot, and a B&O sound system. The only trade-off between the two is one comes equipped with a higher-resolution display, which may very well be worth the added money for some. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,400 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the previous-generation HP FHD 14-inch Chromebook for $229.99. Down from its $280 going rate, today’s offer amounts to the same $50 in savings and is the best we’ve tracked in nearly a year. Sporting a similar 14-inch display, this model trades off the metal build found above while also stepping down to 8-hour battery life. Over 3,600 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Regardless of which model you end up with, it’s a wise idea to use some of your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve. At the all-time lows noted above, spending just $12 of your savings can go a long ways towards keeping your new Chromebook protected when out and about, or just in-between browsing the web at home. There’s even an extra pocket for keeping chargers and other accessories on-hand.

HP 14-inch Chromebook features:

The best of work and play in one place. The HP Chromebook with an Intel processor, 14” display sporting more screen space, stereo speakers tuned by the audio experts at B&O and over 12 hours of battery life, you can knock out any assignment while binge watching your favorite shows. – The beauty of a micro-edge high definition display and speakers tuned by the audio experts at B&O, make for a front-row entertainment experience from the convenience of your lap.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!