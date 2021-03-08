FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $50 on HP 14-inch Chromebooks starting at $211

-
AmazonChromebookHP
Save $50 From $211

Amazon currently offers the HP 14-inch FHD Chromebook for $249.99 shipped. Usually selling for $300, you’re saving $50 with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Also on sale, you can score the standard HD model for $211.18, down from its usual $260 going rate. Centered around a 14-inch display, both of these Chromebooks packs 4GB of RAM as well as 32GB of onboard SSD storage. You’ll enjoy the 13-hour battery life as well as two built-in USB-C ports, a USB-A slot, and a B&O sound system. The only trade-off between the two is one comes equipped with a higher-resolution display, which may very well be worth the added money for some. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,400 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the previous-generation HP FHD 14-inch Chromebook for $229.99. Down from its $280 going rate, today’s offer amounts to the same $50 in savings and is the best we’ve tracked in nearly a year. Sporting a similar 14-inch display, this model trades off the metal build found above while also stepping down to 8-hour battery life. Over 3,600 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Regardless of which model you end up with, it’s a wise idea to use some of your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve. At the all-time lows noted above, spending just $12 of your savings can go a long ways towards keeping your new Chromebook protected when out and about, or just in-between browsing the web at home. There’s even an extra pocket for keeping chargers and other accessories on-hand.

HP 14-inch Chromebook features:

The best of work and play in one place. The HP Chromebook with an Intel processor, 14” display sporting more screen space, stereo speakers tuned by the audio experts at B&O and over 12 hours of battery life, you can knock out any assignment while binge watching your favorite shows. – The beauty of a micro-edge high definition display and speakers tuned by the audio experts at B&O, make for a front-row entertainment experience from the convenience of your lap.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Chromebook

HP

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Replace smart bulbs with meross’ HomeKit Dimmer S...
Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with NETGEAR range extenders, more f...
This Apple Health and Google Fit smart scale is only $1...
Amazon Osmo STEM iPad/Fire Tablet kit sale up to 30% of...
Save up to $30 on Belkin Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C docks ...
Banish that mess with a 50-pack of reusable cable ties ...
See behind you with this solar-powered wireless backup ...
Contigo’s AUTOSEAL handled mug keeps drinks warm ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $299

Score Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet at a new Amazon low of $231 (Save $68)

$231 Learn More
Reg. $270

Acer’s touchscreen Chromebook Spin 311 sees $41 discount to $229

$229 Learn More
Amazon low

Replace smart bulbs with meross’ HomeKit Dimmer Switches at $18.50 each (All-time low)

$18.50 each Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom Rack takes up to 60% off Cole Haan dress shoes, sneakers, more from $20

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $120

Zoom’s H1n Portable Recorder offers 10-hrs. of high-res audio, now $70 shipped (Reg. $120)

$70 Learn More

Green Deals: Sun Joe’s 2000PSI electric pressure washer is great for spring cleaning at $90, more

Learn More
30% off

Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with NETGEAR range extenders, more from $90 (Save up to 30%)

From $90 Learn More
Amazon low

This Apple Health and Google Fit smart scale is only $16 Prime shipped (Amazon low)

$16 Learn More