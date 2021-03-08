Enjoy three months of FREE coffee with this MyPanera+ subscription ($27 value)

Panera is offeringÂ three months of its MyPanera+ Coffee Subscription forÂ FREE. For comparison, youâ€™d normally pay $9 per month and todayâ€™s deal saves you $27 total. This is a match of our last mention from December and is the best available. MyPanera Coffee gives you unlimited light roast, dark roast, hazelnut, decaf, or iced coffee, as well as hot tea for as long as you keep the subscription alive. Whether youâ€™re back to commuting to work, or just want to get out of the home office to grab a coffee before returning for an afternoon meeting, this subscription is a great option. Learn moreÂ here.

Now, if you donâ€™t want to join a paid subscription service,Â StarbucksÂ offers a similar feature at no cost. Instead of giving you free coffee to start with, Starbucks gives no-cost refills on hot or iced coffee, cold brew, and tea while youâ€™re on the same visit. Just know that youâ€™ll have to buy the first cup and stay in-store in order to redeem this promo, as well as purchase it through the Starbucks app (in-store or order ahead.)

For those who arenâ€™t coffee people, check out this deal weâ€™re tracking on SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker bundles. Pricing starts at $110 and youâ€™ll find various kits on sale here. SodaStream can be used to make sparkling water or carbonated soda at home. All you do is fill the bottle with water, hook up the carbonation tank, and youâ€™ll have carbonated water in seconds.

Terms & Conditions:

*For new subscribers and resubscribers that sign up for a MyPanera+ Coffee subscription between 12/10 through 3/31/2021, you will receive three (3) free months of coffee subscription. Must be a MyPanera member and at least 18 years of age or older to register. Registration available online only including Kiosk. You may cancel at any time. If you do not cancel either before your renewal date or after the expiration of any free trial offer, your credit card will automatically be charged $8.99 plus tax for the monthly subscription and will be charged on a recurring monthly basis every thirty (30) days thereafter until you cancel your subscription. To cancel your subscription online, visit the Subscription section at www.panerabread.com/MyPaneraCoffee or on the Panera Bread app. Subscription limited to hot coffee, hot tea and iced coffee once every two hours plus unlimited refills. Excludes iced tea and cold brew iced coffee and espresso and cappuccino beverages. Customizations including but not limited to added Espresso and added Syrups (Vanilla and Caramel) are not included in the Coffee Subscription monthly price.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!