SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker Bundles have everything you need for $110 ($40+ off)

Amazon is now offering 27% off SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundles. You can score the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle in multiple colors for $109.99 shipped. Regularly $150 at Amazon, this is 27% or $40 off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Just for comparison sake, the Fizzi bundle with only one carbonating cylinder (the most expensive add-on in this bundle) goes for $132 direct from SodaStream. While you will find the maker on its own for around $90, you’re looking at around $100 worth of extras here as a 2-pack of the Co2 cylinders sells for around $60 on its own. Along with the included Co2, flavor drops and carbonating bottles, this bundle will have you making 120-liters of delicious carbonated water at the touch of a button. Rated 4+ stars from 3,900 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great use of your savings if you’re into the flavored sparkling water is on some of the SodaStream Fruit Drops. Starting from around $11 (although the variety packs carry the best value here), they have zero calories and are naturally flavored, preservative-free, and contain about 80-servings per bottle. Rated 4+ stars from thousands.

Just be sure to dive into today's Amazon snack sale from $7 and the rest of today's best kitchenware deals right here.

More on the SodaStream Fizzi bundle:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button

Includes: sparkling water maker, (2) 60L Co2 cylinders, (3) 1 liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottles, and (2) 40 ml bubly drops flavors

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder Each cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water

Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe

