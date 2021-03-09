FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple discounts selection of classic movies to just $5, more from $1

Apple is launching its latest iTunes movie sale this week, discounting a selection of classic films to just $5. Throughout all of this week’s deals you’ll find everything from iconic action flicks like Rocky and Mad Max to some classic comedies like Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Space Balls. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

This week’s movie deals via iTunes are centered around a selection of classic flicks at just $5 each. Down from the usual $10 to $15 price tags you’d normally pay, these are matching some of the best prices to date if not marking new all-time lows, ensuring that today’s sale is a great time to expand your digital library with all of the titles in these iconic franchises. Here are our top picks:

Alongside all of the movie deals today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Girl‬. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released thriller.

