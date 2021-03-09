Amazon will ship this mid-century leather sofa to your door for $353 (Reg. $500, All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Container Furniture Direct Pantaleon Leather Sofa for $352.82 shipped. That’s $147 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $11. If your sofa needs refreshed, now’s a great time. Grabbing this piece will affordably add a mid-century vibe to your space. It ditches fabric in favor of “luxurious faux leather” with a cream white colorway. The entire sofa spans 69.7- by 33.1- by 31.7-inches and weighs in at 82.9-pounds. Rated 4/5 stars.

Before you make a final decision, be sure to also consider this futon at $160. It also features a leather design, but also sports a variety of angle adjustments that allow it to be used as a couch, bed, or recliner. It’s a solid alternative worth considering if you won’t mind a dark colorway and embracing a different style. With over 100 reviews so far, the overall consensus is a 4/5 star rating.

And speaking of seating, did you see the modern desk chair deal we spotted earlier? If not, it’s worth scoping out at $113.50. Not only does this markdown shave $44 off what you’d typically need to spend, it also ushers in a new all-time low.

Container Furniture Direct Pantaleon Leather Sofa features:

Measures 69.7″ Inch L x 31.7″ Inch W x 33.1″ Inch H and weighs 82.9 lbs.

Features durable faux Leather and a sturdy wooden frame.

Stylish straightforward mid-century design with luxurious faux leather upholstery.

