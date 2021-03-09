Revitalize your office with this modern desk chair: $113.50 (All-time low, Save $44)

Amazon is offering the Office Star Office Chair for $113.44 shipped. That’s $44 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $12. If your home office is in need of a refresh, this desk chair could be just the thing for you. It’s ready to modernize the look and feel of a space without breaking the bank. There’s built-in lumbar support, an adjustable seat height, and varying degrees of tilt tension. Its chrome arms are padded to keep your elbows comfortable while working. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

And if something more basic will do the trick, peek at BestOffice’s $55 offering. This solution swivels all the way around and features an adjustable height. You’ll get built-in arm rests, making for a more comfortable experience. It’s an Amazon best-seller with more than 32,000 reviews averaging out at 4.3/5 stars.

Keep the ball rolling when cashing in on some of the other office-related deals we’ve found over the last few days. Standout examples include this aluminum MacBook stand for only $9 Prime shipped, a 50-pack of reusable cable ties at $4, and the list goes on. Bookmark our home goods guide so you can quickly see what else may pop up.

Office Star Office Chair features:

Faux Leather Seat and Back with built in lumbar support

Pneumatic Seat Height adjustment

Locking tilt Control with adjustable tilt Tension

Padded chrome arms

Heavy duty chrome base with dual wheel carpet casters

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!