FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Revitalize your office with this modern desk chair: $113.50 (All-time low, Save $44)

-
AmazonHome Goods
Amazon low $113.50

Amazon is offering the Office Star Office Chair for $113.44 shipped. That’s $44 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $12. If your home office is in need of a refresh, this desk chair could be just the thing for you. It’s ready to modernize the look and feel of a space without breaking the bank. There’s built-in lumbar support, an adjustable seat height, and varying degrees of tilt tension. Its chrome arms are padded to keep your elbows comfortable while working. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

And if something more basic will do the trick, peek at BestOffice’s $55 offering. This solution swivels all the way around and features an adjustable height. You’ll get built-in arm rests, making for a more comfortable experience. It’s an Amazon best-seller with more than 32,000 reviews averaging out at 4.3/5 stars.

Keep the ball rolling when cashing in on some of the other office-related deals we’ve found over the last few days. Standout examples include this aluminum MacBook stand for only $9 Prime shipped, a 50-pack of reusable cable ties at $4, and the list goes on. Bookmark our home goods guide so you can quickly see what else may pop up.

Office Star Office Chair features:

  • Faux Leather Seat and Back with built in lumbar support
  • Pneumatic Seat Height adjustment
  • Locking tilt Control with adjustable tilt Tension
  • Padded chrome arms
  • Heavy duty chrome base with dual wheel carpet casters

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Govee’s outdoor RGB LED strip spans 33-feet and u...
ecobee’s HomeKit SmartCamera drops to new all-tim...
Bring home a 4-quart touchscreen air fryer today for ju...
At $9 Prime shipped, this aluminum MacBook stand has ne...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling 2-pack of garage wall sh...
Tacklife’s 16-Pc. Hole Saw Kit is yours for $16 P...
Amazon Basics LED light bulb sale from under $8: A19 di...
Yale’s Assure Touchscreen Smart Lock expands your...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $160

Poly and Bark’s modern office chair returns to Amazon low of $125 (Reg. $160)

$125 Learn More
42% off

Save 42% when upgrading your setup with this racing-style gaming chair at $127

$127 Learn More

Upgraded Samsung 980 NVMe SSDs launch with faster speeds, lower price

From $50 Learn More
$64 off

Stream 3-months of Tidal HiFi with your family for just $3 (Save $64)

$3 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: SiNKR 2, ARC Launcher Pro, Despotism 3k, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save $100

Save up to $100 on Lenovo Chromebooks starting at $269

From $269 Learn More
Up to 30% off

Govee’s outdoor RGB LED strip spans 33-feet and undercuts Hue at just $38, more from $32

From $32 Learn More

Coach x Sephora collaboration has makeup, brushes, cosmetic cases, more from $16

Learn More