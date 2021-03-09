Revitalize your office with this modern desk chair: $113.50 (All-time low, Save $44)

Amazon is offering the Office Star Office Chair for $113.44 shipped. That’s $44 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $12. If your home office is in need of a refresh, this desk chair could be just the thing for you. It’s ready to modernize the look and feel of a space without breaking the bank. There’s built-in lumbar support, an adjustable seat height, and varying degrees of tilt tension. Its chrome arms are padded to keep your elbows comfortable while working. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
And if something more basic will do the trick, peek at BestOffice’s $55 offering. This solution swivels all the way around and features an adjustable height. You’ll get built-in arm rests, making for a more comfortable experience. It’s an Amazon best-seller with more than 32,000 reviews averaging out at 4.3/5 stars.
Office Star Office Chair features:
- Faux Leather Seat and Back with built in lumbar support
- Pneumatic Seat Height adjustment
- Locking tilt Control with adjustable tilt Tension
- Padded chrome arms
- Heavy duty chrome base with dual wheel carpet casters
