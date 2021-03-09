FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s #1 best-selling 2-pack of garage wall shelves are perfect for spring cleaning at $77

-
AmazonHome Goods
$77

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of FLEXIMOUNTS Garage Wall Shelves for $77.33 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of over $90, today’s deal is the second-best that we’ve tracked all-time. It’s almost time to do spring cleaning, so picking up this 2-pack of shelves is a great way to organize your garage. Each one measures 12- by 72-inches, which gives ample space to store things in your garage. When properly mounted, each shelf can uphold 150-pounds, as well. FLEXIMOUNTS even includes a 1-person installation kit that makes putting these shelves up easy. Rated 4.7/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

If you’re not a fan of mounting stuff on the wall, check out the Amazon Basics Adjustable 4-Shelf Kit for $55. While these only support 87 pounds per shelf, collectively this system upholds 350-pounds. Just keep in mind that it measures 14- by 36-inches, not 12- by 72-inches like today’s lead deal.

Organize your outdoor space with the YardStash IV Storage Shed Tent. It’s available for $150 right now, which marks an Amazon low at $40 off its normal going rate. Designed to hold bikes and other similarly-sized gear, this is a great way to get things out of the garage while still keeping them safe and sound from the elements.

More about FLEXIMOUNTS Garage Wall Shelves:

  • Easy one-person installation with all hardware Included
  • Installation template helps mount holes
  • Bubble level helps get perfect horizontal lactation.This product is intended for indoor use only
  • More sturdy and stable: the buckle design with Velcro prevents the brackets from falling or bending. Heavy gauge steel construction provides safety loading up to 300lbs total

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Govee’s outdoor RGB LED strip spans 33-feet and u...
Revitalize your office with this modern desk chair: $11...
ecobee’s HomeKit SmartCamera drops to new all-tim...
Bring home a 4-quart touchscreen air fryer today for ju...
At $9 Prime shipped, this aluminum MacBook stand has ne...
Tacklife’s 16-Pc. Hole Saw Kit is yours for $16 P...
Amazon Basics LED light bulb sale from under $8: A19 di...
Yale’s Assure Touchscreen Smart Lock expands your...
Show More Comments

Related

Save no

Give your garage the light it needs with two best-selling 6,000-lumen LED bulbs at just $10 each

$10 each Learn More

Upgraded Samsung 980 NVMe SSDs launch with faster speeds, lower price

From $50 Learn More
$64 off

Stream 3-months of Tidal HiFi with your family for just $3 (Save $64)

$3 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: SiNKR 2, ARC Launcher Pro, Despotism 3k, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save $100

Save up to $100 on Lenovo Chromebooks starting at $269

From $269 Learn More
Up to 30% off

Govee’s outdoor RGB LED strip spans 33-feet and undercuts Hue at just $38, more from $32

From $32 Learn More

Coach x Sephora collaboration has makeup, brushes, cosmetic cases, more from $16

Learn More
Amazon low

Revitalize your office with this modern desk chair: $113.50 (All-time low, Save $44)

$113.50 Learn More