Amazon’s #1 best-selling 2-pack of garage wall shelves are perfect for spring cleaning at $77

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of FLEXIMOUNTS Garage Wall Shelves for $77.33 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of over $90, today’s deal is the second-best that we’ve tracked all-time. It’s almost time to do spring cleaning, so picking up this 2-pack of shelves is a great way to organize your garage. Each one measures 12- by 72-inches, which gives ample space to store things in your garage. When properly mounted, each shelf can uphold 150-pounds, as well. FLEXIMOUNTS even includes a 1-person installation kit that makes putting these shelves up easy. Rated 4.7/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

If you’re not a fan of mounting stuff on the wall, check out the Amazon Basics Adjustable 4-Shelf Kit for $55. While these only support 87 pounds per shelf, collectively this system upholds 350-pounds. Just keep in mind that it measures 14- by 36-inches, not 12- by 72-inches like today’s lead deal.

Organize your outdoor space with the YardStash IV Storage Shed Tent. It’s available for $150 right now, which marks an Amazon low at $40 off its normal going rate. Designed to hold bikes and other similarly-sized gear, this is a great way to get things out of the garage while still keeping them safe and sound from the elements.

More about FLEXIMOUNTS Garage Wall Shelves:

Easy one-person installation with all hardware Included

Installation template helps mount holes

Bubble level helps get perfect horizontal lactation.This product is intended for indoor use only

More sturdy and stable: the buckle design with Velcro prevents the brackets from falling or bending. Heavy gauge steel construction provides safety loading up to 300lbs total

