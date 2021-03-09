FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

YardStash IV Storage Shed Tent strikes $150 (Amazon low, Save $40)

Antiope Corp (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the YardStash IV Storage Shed Tent for $149.99 shipped. That’s $40 off what it’s been averaging, $20 less than the direct sale offer, and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Free up some room in the basement or garage with this space-saving tent. It spans 74- by 32- by 68-inches and is touted as ready to fit “two adult bikes with room to spare.” A floor ensures you can safely store a wide variety of items. Setup and teardown is said to take “less than 10 minutes and no tools are required.” It zips shut to provide “full protection against water, dust, and pests.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Want a full-blown shed? If so, consider kicking things off with EZBUILDER’s Barn-Style Instant Framing Kit at $52. While you’ll have to supply your own wood, this bundle includes “easy-to-follow-plans,” a materials list, and more. Once assembled you will have a 7- by 8-foot shed. Rated 4+ stars by more than 60% of Amazon shoppers.

No matter which route you take, it’ll be easier to navigate the interior with Renogy’s Solar Rechargable Flashlight. It’s fallen to $20, a price that’s the result of a 33% markdown. This unit is feature packed with a 500-lumen headlight, sidelight, and solar panel for automatic recharging, and the list goes on.

The YardStash IV Storage Shed Tent features:

  • Space-saving footprint (74 inches wide x 32 inches deep x 68 inches high, fits two adult bikes with room to spare) with integrated floor to stash hard to store stuff like long handled garden tools, furniture cushions, bicycles, lawnmowers, coolers, pool toys & more.
  • Quick & easy set-up and take down (less than 10 minutes and no tools required) for convenient and portable multi-purpose storage. More affordable, versatile and portable than similarly sized plastic, wood and metal sheds

