The smart camera space is continuing to heat up. This is only further exemplified by an all-new Abode Cam 2 that has joined the company’s lineup. It’s an affordably-priced Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant-ready camera that can be used both indoors and out. This is thanks to an IP65-rated weatherproof housing that’s able to keep moisture at bay. At $35 per camera, the cost of entry is minimal. Even better, Abode Cam 2 pre-orders will benefit from an additional $5 off. Continue reading to learn more.

Abode Cam 2 goes indoors and out for $35

The latest camera from Abode comes in a tiny 1.97-square inch package. Like many of its competitors, it features a 1080p sensor and is powered by a standard electrical outlet. Night vision is onboard alongside two-way voice communication, motion sensing, and the list goes on.

Easily the most notable feature of Abode Cam 2 its ability to go outdoors while managing to keep the price low. The company touts that this camera can be placed pretty much wherever you’d like, thanks to a highly-versatile mounting base. Integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant allows you to easily pull up a live feed using a smart display, streaming media player, and more.

Pricing and availability

As mentioned earlier, Abode Cam 2 is priced at $29.99 during the pre-order window. Afterward, the cost will bump up to $34.99, which still isn’t bad at all. The only real catch is that you’ll need to buy an Abode cloud plan in order to tap into cloud storage. Thankfully, pricing kicks off at $6/month, and from what we can determine, any plan will cover over 100 devices. Abode Cam 2 should begin shipping during the month of April.

9to5Toys’ Take

My smart home camera needs have been met by Blink, Ring, and Wyze. In fact, I have several extra Wyze Cam devices laying around that I have yet to find a permanent use for. While it may sound like they are cluttering up my space, I love having a few I can quickly set up when a specific need arises.

While Wyze Cam still manages to undercut the cost of Abode Cam 2, it could prove to be a solid alternative for anyone who likes the scope of Abode’s ecosystem. Having the ability to pop up a camera not only indoors, but also outdoors is something that makes Abode Cam 2 stand out in a sea of competition. The only caveat to bear in mind is limitations when opting not to buy an Abode monthly plan.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!