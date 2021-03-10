Aukey’s 1080p dash camera secures your drives for $45.50 following a $24.50 drop

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its 1080p Dash Camera for $45.49 shipped with the code YU7LVEKW and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $70, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re in the market for a dash camera, this is a great option. It features 1080p video recording and has a lens that allows it to capture up to six lanes of traffic at a time. This allows you to have a record of an accident, sunset, or just a hilarious thing that happens while you’re driving. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Given that Aukey’s dash camera stores its recordings on a microSD card, you’ll want to pick one up if you grab today’s lead deal. This 32GB model from Samsung is just $7.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. It sports 95MB/s read and write speeds, which is fast enough to record 4K, should you want to repurpose it in the future.

More about Aukey’s 1080p Dash Camera:

FHD 1080p: Sony Exmor Sensor captures everything in super-sharp full 1080p resolution with super-wide 170° field of view. It maintains strong performance in low-light conditions for nighttime driving. Emergency Recording & Loop Recording: Emergency Recording automatically captures unexpected driving incidents and protects the recordings. Loop Recording allows continuous use by writing over old, unneeded footage

