Aukey’s 1080p dash camera secures your drives for $45.50 following a $24.50 drop

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its 1080p Dash Camera for $45.49 shipped with the code YU7LVEKW and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $70, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re in the market for a dash camera, this is a great option. It features 1080p video recording and has a lens that allows it to capture up to six lanes of traffic at a time. This allows you to have a record of an accident, sunset, or just a hilarious thing that happens while you’re driving. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Given that Aukey’s dash camera stores its recordings on a microSD card, you’ll want to pick one up if you grab today’s lead deal. This 32GB model from Samsung is just $7.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. It sports 95MB/s read and write speeds, which is fast enough to record 4K, should you want to repurpose it in the future.

Don't forget to swing by our Smartphone Accessories roundup from earlier today. It's got plenty of great deals to see, including Lightning cables, car mounts, MagSafe deals, and much more.

More about Aukey’s 1080p Dash Camera:

FHD 1080p: Sony Exmor Sensor captures everything in super-sharp full 1080p resolution with super-wide 170° field of view. It maintains strong performance in low-light conditions for nighttime driving. Emergency Recording & Loop Recording: Emergency Recording automatically captures unexpected driving incidents and protects the recordings. Loop Recording allows continuous use by writing over old, unneeded footage

