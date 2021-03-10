Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 20W USB-C PD Charger $8 (Save 40%), more

CHOETECH’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 20W USB-C PD Wall Charger for $7.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $13, today’s offer is good for a 40% price cut and matches our previous mention for the second-best price to date. CHOETECH’s USB-C PD wall charger delivers 20W speeds for refueling everything from the latest iPhones to accessories and more. Its compact design won’t hog too much space in your everyday carry, nor will it clutter up the nightstand or desk charging setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 5,800 customers.
Equipped with PD 3.0 power delivery port and max output of 20W power to fast charge your new iPhone and other USB-C powered devices. Chargered up to 50% in just 30 minutes, 3x faster than original 5W iPhone chargers, tablets. To achieve fast charging, we suggest you use an extra USB C to C cable or USB C to Lightning cable with this charger.
Ultra compact and lightweight usb c charger block ensure maximum portability wherever you want to go and save space while plugged into a wall outlet. Space-Saving while with plenty of power.
