Your Mac setup deserves Klipsch’s ProMedia 2.1-Ch. THX Speaker System at a low of $90

New low $90

Amazon is offering the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX Certified Computer Speaker System for $89.97 shipped. Matched at Walmart. For comparison, it goes for $149 direct and today’s deal marks a new Amazon low that we’ve tracked. If your built-in computer or TV speakers just don’t cut it, this setup includes a 3-piece kit that’s designed to give you a great upgrade. It features two satellite speakers and a subwoofer that is designed to deliver THX-certified audio. There’s a 200W digital hybrid amplifier here that delivers stunning sound to your ears. Plus, with a 31Hz to 20kHz frequency response range, this is ready to handle anything you throw at it. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If THX-certified audio just isn’t something that you’re worried about, opt for the Creative Labs GigaWorks T20 Series II setup. It’s available on Amazon for $70, which saves a few bucks from today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind there’s no dedicated sub, as it’s just a 2-piece speaker system.

Did you see the deal that we found on JBL’s Studio 530 5-1/4-inch Bookshelf Speakers? They come in a pair and are down to $280 right now. This saves as much as $320 and marks some of the best pricing that we’ve seen all-time, making now a great time to upgrade your setup.

More about the Klipsch ProMedia Speaker System:

  • THX-certified, three-piece computer audio system
  • Exclusive Klipsch MicroTractrix Horn maximizes digital technologies such as CDs, MP3 downloads, and streaming radio programs
  • 200-watt digital hybrid amplifier driven ProMedia 21 incorporates a convenient headphone jack as well as a miniplug input
  • Compatible with laptop, smartphone, tablet and other devices via a headphone Jack and mini plug input
  • 31 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response range

