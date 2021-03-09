Save $200+ on JBL’s 5-inch Studio 530 Bookshelf Speakers at $280 shipped

Harman Kardon is now offering the JBL Studio 530 5-1/4-inch Bookshelf Loudspeakers (pair) for $279.99 shipped. Regularly up to $600, this set sells for $480 at Amazon and is now an additional $200 off direct from Harman. These bookshelf speakers can be a great addition to a home theater setup or just for room filling audio in the largest spaces in your home. They sport 5.25-inch low frequency transducers as well as 1-inch tweeters and a glass-filled ABS bi-radial high-frequency horn. Along with the sleek black ultra-ridged MDF enclosure that will work in just about any home decor setup, they also include horn and port tube covers as well as adhesive rubber feet for stability. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A more affordable alternative in the bookshelf speaker category is the Polk Audio T15 100-Watt Home Theater Bookshelf Speakers. This pair comes in at $99 shipped on Amazon and carry stellar ratings from over 6,700 customers. They feature a similar 5-inch woofer and a slightly smaller tweeter, but will certainly be able to fill all but the largest living room spaces with high-quality audio.

If you prefer some portable Bluetooth audio upgrades instead, we have a series of great deals available on Anker models starting from $22 and going right up to higher-end models for $80. Then head over to our home theater guide for some discounted gear for the entertainment center. Dive into the latest Woot sale for your accessory needs and then check out deals on these Sony 4K TVs, the TCL Fire TV Alto 8+ 2.1-Channel Sound Bar, and VIZIO’s 5.1.4-Channel Dolby Atmos sound system.

More on the JBL Studio 530 Speakers:

The JBL Studio 530 bookshelf loudspeaker brings professional-quality sound to the home experience. The Studio 530 takes the technology that JBL engineers developed for pro-audio loudspeakers and uses it to deliver accurate and powerful sound to your living room. And it’s versatile: the Studio 530 can replay a left-channel signal, a right-channel signal or surround-sound channels.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!