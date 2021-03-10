Optoma’s 3,600-lumen projector creates a 300-inch picture for under $248 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Optoma 3,600-Lumen Projector (SH360) for $247.75 shipped. That’s $81 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $17. This Optoma projector is ready to create an up to 300-inch screen wherever you can find a power outlet. It’s able to produce a 3,600-lumen 480p picture, delivering a brighter image than what’s offered by a majority of others in this price range. In terms of I/O, built-in HDMI and VGA inputs makes it a cinch to connect any consoles, PCs, streaming media players, and the list goes on. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Today’s savings will easily cover this 120-inch projector screen at $7. It boasts a compact and lightweight design that’s easy to tote and set up. If you fill this screen up, you’ll have a 10-foot picture, something most TVs cannot come close to competing with. More than 1,400 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4/5 star rating.

And if you want to step up in overall picture quality, don’t miss out on Anker’s Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector at $460. We spotted this offer yesterday and it’s still up for grabs. Picking it up now will leave you with $120 of savings, so don’t sleep on this deal or else it could disappear.

Optoma 3,600-Lumen Projector features:

Experience a large, vibrant 480p image – up to 300″; 22:000:1 contast ratio; Rec.709 color gamut guarantees accurate reproduction of cinematic color exactly as the director intended

Lights-on viewing indoors, as well as dimly light environments for a cinematic experience

Ideal for both outdoor or indoor use – bright image for summer backyard movie nights without having to wait till sunset

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!