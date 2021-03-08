FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker discounts smart projectors, HomeKit cameras, more from $13 in latest sale

Anker is back to start the week off with another batch of deals via its official Amazon storefront starting at $13. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector at $459.99. Down from the usual $580 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $120 in savings, matches our previous mention, and is the best price since October. Anker’s Nebula Capsule II projector enters with a compact form-factor that’s nearly the size of a soda can. Despite that, it can still dish out up to 100-inch videos in 720p for taking movie night out back this spring thanks to a built-in battery. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 650 customers, which largely agrees with the takeaway from our hands-on review.

Other notable Anker deals:

Anker Nebula Capsule II Projector features:

Enjoy a universe of awesome entertainment with Android TV. Choose from thousands of movies, shows, and games. Instantly access all your entertainment with the Google Assistant. Expand your entertainment with Chromecast. Cast your most beloved apps from your Android or iOS device, Mac or Windows computer.

