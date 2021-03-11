FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get unlimited lifetime protection on all your devices with iProVPN, now $40 (Reg. $600)

Given the choice, you probably wouldn’t allow Google or Facebook to track you around the web — let alone hackers. iProVPN lets you take control of your privacy, with strong protection and unlimited bandwidth. Right now, lifetime subscriptions are just $39.99 (Reg. $600) over at 9to5Toys Specials.

Even if you are okay with big companies collecting personal data, there are many good reasons to use a VPN. Not only can you protect yourself against hackers and unwanted ads, but you can unlock great online content.

iProVPN provides all these benefits and more. Rated at 4.8 stars on TrustPilot, this service applies AES-256 encryption and sends your web traffic through masking servers. 

The network includes over 250 of these servers, spread across 20 countries — so you can always find a fast, local connection. Alternatively, you can connect to a distance server to bypass local restrictions. 

With unlimited bandwidth, you can enjoy shows on US Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, and many other top sites. At the same time, the built-in adblocker will help you focus on the content.

You can download iProVPN on desktop and mobile platforms, or set up the service on your router, games consoles, and smart TVs. The apps offer split tunneling and a kill switch; you can protect up to 10 devices on one subscription.

Order today for just $39.99 to get lifetime protection with iProVPN, normally worth $600.

