Get an instant speed boost with this Asus dual-band internet router, $80 (Reg. $129)

If you are paying for fast Internet but pages are still running slowly, you might need to upgrade your home network. The Asus AC1900 Dual-Band Gigabit WiFi Router provides an instant speed boost, with stable wireless coverage and five Ethernet ports. You can get it now in an open-box deal for just $79.99 (Reg. $129) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

Some ISPs will send you a free router when you sign up. However, these devices often lack the power to keep your whole home connected.

With dual bands and three antennas, the Asus AC1900 provides connections that are three times faster than the standard 802.11n routers. That means 4K streaming and multiplayer gaming without lag.

In addition, this router leaves no area of your home out of range. The Asus covers up to 3,000 sq ft with stable performance, which should be enough for even a generous family home. 

If you need even greater range, the AC1900 supports mesh networks.

To handle multiple connections at the same time, this router has a 1GHz processor. The chip also runs AI protection, from advanced parental controls to automatic blocking of malicious addresses. You can manage these features through the companion app from Asus. 

Winner of the PC Pro Technology Excellence Award and an Amazon’s Choice rated at 4.5 stars, this router is a great upgrade for any home.

