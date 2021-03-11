Home Depot’s up to 25% off storage sale includes Husky cabinets, workbenches, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 25% off garage and workshop storage. Shipping is free across the board and many items are also eligible for curbside pickup, as well. Throughout the sale, you’ll find price cuts on ways to tidy up the garage as well as offerings to finally organize your toolkit. So whether you’re looking to completely renovate the workshop or just replace an aging workbench, you’ll be able to score some of the best prices to date from top brands here like Husky and more. Just about everything carries a 4+ star rating, and you’ll find our top picks down below.

Notable storage deals at Home Depot include:

After you’ve checked out all of the deals in today’s Home Depot sale, head on over to our home goods guide for other discounts live right now.

Husky Steel Garage Cabinet Set features:

If you’re in need of a heavy-duty workbench coupled with storage system, then this 53 in. 6-pc garage cabinet set is the thing for you. It is free standing without the hassle of wall mounting. It includes a welded base cabinet, two shelves, two trays, two wall cabinets and two pegboards to provide multiple storage solutions. This workstation is built to withstand extreme temperatures, high humidity and every day wear and tear, suitable for garage, basement and workshop.

