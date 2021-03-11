Illuminate your yard for spring BBQs with the fam using four of these solar LED lights at $4.50 each

ZookkiDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its 28 LED Solar Outdoor Lights for $18.21 Prime shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $28 at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention from November by $3.50 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked outside of a few discounts that only lasted a few minutes each. Each light delivers 400-lumens of brightness to your yard and allows you to easily see where you’re walking once the sun goes down. Speaking of the sun, no wires or batteries are required here, as a solar panel uses sunlight to charge during the day, lasting over eight hours after a full day’s exposure. Water-resistance allows these lights to be placed anywhere in your yard, whether that’s in the rain or on a porch. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

While it doesn’t offer the same overall light output as today’s lead deal, this solar courtyard lamp is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget. It is perfect for placing on fence posts or around your deck. You’ll find similar benefits here to Zookki’s lights above, like solar power and the ability to mount anywhere without cables. Costing only $7 each, this is a great way to save some cash and still light up your yard.

While you’re at it, we’re seeing four solar-powered LED spotlights at just $5 each right now. Saving you 58% from the normal going rate of these lights, you’ll enjoy the ability to add spotlights to your home in ways you normally have to dig and run wire to do.

More on Zookki Outdoor LED Lights:

Just using the Key Pin to activate the solar wall lights and mounting them in seconds with provided plugs and screws . Solar lights outdoor recommended optimum installation height: 6.5-13 feet.

Equipped with 28 bright LEDs, 1200mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery and 400 Lumens Light, charging under sunlight in daytime. No dim mode helps to extend the work time and life span (5000 hours).

The solar lights outdoor sensing range is upto 26 feet with a 120º wide-angle, automatically “ON” within 3-5m at night or in darkness, and “OFF” after about 30s without continuous motion.

