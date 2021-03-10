FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Up your home’s curb appeal with four solar-powered LED spotlights at just $6 each (52% off)

-
$6 each $24

US_ImaginTop (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of TRODEEM Solar Landscape LED Outdoor Lights for $23.99 Prime shipped with the code 5YL4IZOZ and when you clip the on-page coupon. Coming in at a grand total of 52% off its normal going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find that each light delivers ample brightness to light up your trees, home, or even walkways should you choose to mount it on the side of your home. Being powered by a built-in solar panel also means you won’t have to worry about changing batteries or running wires to install. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re okay ditching the solar-powered nature of the above deal, we’ve got a great way for you to save even more. This 2-pack of landscape lighting requires plug-in power and can be picked up for just $18 Prime shipped at Amazon right now. Really, the main thing you’re losing out on is getting four lights as well as having to plug these in instead of run them under their own solar power.

For other energy-saving tips and tricks, swing by our Green Deals roundup. Today, we’re taking a look at a 4-pack of motion-sensing rechargeable LED lights that can be placed in a closet, pantry, or even your kitchen cabinets to add extra illumination. Since the entire kit is down to just $9, you’re spending only $2.25 per light here, which is quite budget-friendly.

More about the TRODEEM Solar Lights:

  • This landscape spot lights is designed with a middle extension stake, height 13.4 inch. It can better stand in the grass and absorb more the sun’s rays during the day. This design of the hexagonal solar lamp head increased scope for lighting, making the light area wider and larger .
  • TRODEEM solar landscape spotlights is supported by 1.5W monocrystalline silicon large solar panel, the solar conversion reaches up to 19.5%, the area of solar panel is 130cm², 12 LEDs, so that achieves super lighting performance. Get rid of wires and batteries!
  • Trodeem solar LED landscape spotlights adopts perfect IP67 waterproof technology, high quality ABS plastic material and silicone rubber ring, making sure the solar landscaping lights have good sealing performance.

