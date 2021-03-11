ReolinkDirect (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 2560 x 1920 5MP Outdoor-rated PoE Security Camera at $44.99 shipped with the code XKPO8NCJ and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from a list price of $65 and going rate of $60 at Amazon, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Offering built-in human and vehicle detection, this PoE camera can alert you to different objects in notifications so you can minimize unwanted alerts. Being PoE, this camera requires nothing more than a single Ethernet cable and compatible switch to be powered, making installation a breeze. It’s also IP66 waterproof so it can be used both indoors and out. There’s even a free app and remote access here, with it working alongside Google Assistant for smart home integrations. No subscription fees are required, with it also offering on-device microSD storage for local recordings. Rated 4/5 stars.

Now, this camera supports local recording to microSD cards should you want to avoid cloud storage. This 32GB Samsung microSD Card is just $7.50 at Amazon. However, if you need more storage, the 128GB Samsung microSD Card is on sale for $28 is a great option as well. Of course, if you want to keep local backups for hours of footage, the camera does support up to 256GB of storage.

Need indoor security as well? Check out the new Abode Cam 2. During its pre-order, you can bag a $5 discount, dropping it down to $30. This is a great price for indoor security cameras, and it even comes from a reputable brand. Ready to learn more? Check out our announcement coverage that went live yesterday for a deeper dive into the Abode Cam 2.

More about the Reolink PoE Outdoor Camera:

The Smart PoE IP cameras can identify people and vehicles in terms of their shapes, which minimizes unwanted alerts such as animals or shadows. The cameras can also specify the type of detection when sending alerts to you. Know what happened by just glancing at the lock screen.

5MP Super HD and Audio Recording: Boasting a high resolution of 2560×1920 with nearly 5 million pixels, RLC-510A security IP cam can capture crystal clear video with fine details. With the built-in microphone, it also picks up ambient sound for an extra layer of security.

This POE IP security camera uses a single Ethernet cable to transmit both data and power. Simplified wiring means easier and clean installation. Plug-and-Play reliable connection for DIY enthusiasts.

