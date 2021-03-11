Smith & Wesson is a brand that’s been churning out premium tactical gear since 1852. The company’s Amazon storefront is filled with everything from 12,500-lumen flashlights and headlamps to pens, tools, and the list goes on. Soon to join the lineup soon is the Smith & Wesson Karambit Folding Knife. It sets itself apart from many contenders with unique styling, titanium nitride coating, and more. The blade spans 3 inches, and the entire unit weighs in at 6.4 ounces. Continue reading to learn more.

Smith & Wesson Karambit is ready for outdoor adventures

The latest Smith & Wesson Karambit folding knife variant spans a total of 7.8 inches when its blade is extended. As with many affordable knives, the blade is comprised of 8Cr13MoV stainless steel and complemented by a titanium nitride coating. If you’re unfamiliar, titanium nitride is a hard ceramic material that’s able to provide an additional level of wear resistance while also reducing friction.

Smith & Wesson Karambit employs a G10 handle, which is comprised of glass fabric and epoxy resin. This paves the way for a shape that won’t deform in either extremely high or low temperatures. It’s also difficult to break, despite being a rather lightweight material.

Spine jimping is also referenced in the description, which is a fancy way of calling out the notches found along the back of the handle. This is in place to improve grip, which is something everyone wants when using a tool of any kind. Other standout features include a reversible tip-up pocket clip, finger flipper, and spring-assisted opening with hook assist. All of which should add up to making this knife easier to tote and use.

Pricing and availability

The new Smith & Wesson Karambit Folding Knife is available for pre-order now at Amazon. Pricing is set at $29.99, which is pricer than some, but not bad given this unit’s new-release status. Pre-orders are slated to begin shipping on April 19, just over a month from today. If you’re wanting something a bit sooner, check out this other Karambit variant.

9to5Toys’ Take

Truth be told, the only time I clamor for a pocket knife is when I am opening an Amazon package or occasionally cutting some zip ties. If I were in need of a pocket knife, though, Smith & Wesson Karambit would certainly be a contender. In fact, nearly many of its more-affordable tactical knives would even fit the bill. It would honestly come down to aesthetics, and Karambit certainly sets itself apart.

