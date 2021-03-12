Columbia takes extra 20% off jackets, shoes, more during its Members Event

Columbia Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive an extra 20% off select styles. Discount is applied at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on jackets, shoes, pullovers, vests, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the men’s SH/FT OutDry Mid Shoes that are great for spring training sessions, hikes, walks, and more. They were originally priced at $130, however during the sale you can find them for $64. This style is lightweight, supportive, cushioned, and you can choose from a variety of color options. Plus, they’re waterproof and highly-breathable to promote comfort. With over 240 reviews from Columbia customers, these shoes are rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Bronson Road Down Jacket $116 (Orig. $290)
- SH/FT OutDry Mid Shoe $64 (Orig. $130)
- Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket $23 (Orig. $60)
- Switchback III Jacket $32 (Orig. $60)
- Steens Mountain 2.0 Full Zip Fleece Jacket $23 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket $88 (Orig. $150)
- Lay D Down II Jacket $92 (Orig. $230)
- Ember Springs Long Down Jacket $120 (Orig. $250)
- Hart Mountain Sleeve Graphic Hoodie $20 (Orig. $75)
- Benton Springs Vest $20 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
