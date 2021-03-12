FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Express Spring Forward Sale takes 40% off all jeans + 50% off favorites

-

Express Spring Forward Sale takes 40% off all jeans and 50% off favorites. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals for men is the Athletic Tapered Slim Stretch Jeans. These jeans are currently marked down to $59 and originally was priced at $98. This style is infused with stretch for added comfort and the hem can easily be rolled for a fashionable look. The dark wash is also flattering and a great option for all seasons. Hit the jump to find even more deals from Express.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the Columbia’s Member Event that’s offering an extra 20% off select styles.

