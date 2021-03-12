Govee’s Wi-Fi RGBIC table lamp sees first discount to $45 shipped

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wi-Fi Smart RGBIC Table Lamp for $44.99 shipped with the code 2ULZPR25 at checkout. Today’s deal marks a $15 discount and is the first price drop that we’ve tracked. Featuring built-in Wi-Fi, you’ll find that this lamp delivers a beautiful display of color that’s fully customizable inside of the app. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Assistant, offering up voice control for changing the color, brightness, or power state. I have one of these and it’s fun to play with the unique 360-degree lamp design as you can assign different colors to different areas for a customized look. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Instead, opt for AUKEY’s RGB Table Lamp to save some cash. It’s $30 at Amazon and delivers a similar, though not quite as customizable, experience. Essentially, no Wi-Fi or Bluetooth is available here, so you’ll have to use the built-in button to change the brightness or color of this lamp. But, since it’s coming in at $15 less, it’ll keep some cash in your pocket while still offering a colorful bit of illumination.

Speaking of lighting, did you see the deal that we found on a 4-pack of solar-powered LEDs? They’re built to go outdoors and provide illumination to your patio, yard, or driveway. Since they’re solar-powered, you won’t have to change the batteries or run wires to them for the lights to function. Motion sensors turn the light on when movement is detected, and off a little while after. Coming in at just $4.50 each, it’s hard to deny the value here.

More about Govee’s Wi-Fi RGBIC Table Lamp:

Create Your Scene: With 20 Scene modes, you can jazz up your romantic dinners or casual get-togethers. The scenes are dimmable and were designed to fit any indoor occasion.

Hands-Free Control: The Aura table lamp is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. Free up your hands and manage your bedside lamp with simple voice commands.

Sync Your Music: With a built-in mic, the table lamp can sync to any music type. Choose from 4 music modes and watch in glee as your lights dance to the rhythm of your favorite songs, energizing your mood effortlessly.

