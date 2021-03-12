Cut the cord and save up to 50% on Monoprice OTA antennas starting at $10

Monoprice is currently taking up to 50% off a selection of its OTA HDTV antennas starting at $9.99 shipped with this 35-mile model. Down from its usual $18 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 45% in savings and matches the best price we’ve seen to date. With the ability to pull in channels from up to 35-miles away, Aukey’s OTA antenna sports a slim design and support for full HD content. So whether you’re looking to catch news or other shows, this is a must-have addition for supplementing a cord-cutting setup. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 205 customers. Then head over to AntennaWeb to see what channels are available in your area before checking out the other discounts below.

Be sure to shop the other discounted HDTV antennas in the Monoprice sale right here. You’ll find several other models included in the up to 50% off promotion, ranging from some additional indoor antennas to outdoor versions and more. So whether you need an increased range or just prefer a different style, there are some other options to choose from.

Then make sure to go check out all of the other offers in our home theater guide today. Everything is headlined by up to $1,400 in savings on this massive Samsung 82-inch 4K QLED AirPlay 2 Smart TV, but you’ll also find some more affordable models on sale from $429.

Monoprice 35-mile OTA Antenna features:

This is the TV Antenna your cable company doesn’t want you to know about. Never pay for cable or satellite again with our Monoprice’s 0.2″ Paper Thin HDTV Antennas! This Large Paper Thin HDTV Antenna measures 13.0″ x 11.8″ and has a range of up to 35 miles, allowing you to receive local ATSC channels in Full HD. All this without any power requirements, making it quick and easy to get everything up and running, without any limitations to your preferred mounting location for the best reception possible.

