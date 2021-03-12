Samsung 82-inch 4K QLED AirPlay 2 Smart TV with up to $1,400 in savings + more from $429

BuyDig is now offering the Samsung 82-inch 4K QLED Smart TV for $2,197.99 shipped with a $600 Visa gift card. Originally $2,999, this model is now on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $2,198+ without the gift card. Today’s offer is as much as $1,400 off the original 2020 price tag with the included value of the Visa gift card (it can be used almost anywhere). This model sports a massive 82-inch 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) panel with HDR support and a Quantum processor that “uses deep learning AI to transform everything you watch into stunning 4K.” AirPlay 2 and voice control (Alexa and Google Assistant) join Dolby Digital Plus audio and direct access to all of your favorite entertainment streaming services. Alongside built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and ethernet, this model carries four HDMI inputs, a pair of USB ports, optical audio, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

A far more affordable way to bring a giant 82-inch panel into your living room is with the LG Ultra HD 4K Smart UHD TV at $1,497 shipped. This highly-rated model will save you an additional $700 over today’s lead deal. While not quite as powerful overall, and without AirPlay 2, this is still a wonderful option when it comes to saving some cash on the larger 75-inch or more options.

More 4K Smart TV deals:

Head over to our home theater guide for even more discounted ways to upgrade your entertainment center. We have ongoing offers available on a series of accessories starting from just $11, these JBL Studio 530 Bookshelf Speakers, this Roku Premiere streaming media player, TCL’s Fire TV Alto 8+ 2.1-Channel Sound Bar, and much more right here.

More on the Samsung 82-inch 4K QLED Smart TV:

Samsung 82″ QN82Q70TAFXZA Class Q70T QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV 2020 Model

Samsung’s powerful 4K Quantum processor automatically optimizes the picture to deliver a more immersive experience

4K AI upscaling automatically analyzes the input source to reduce image noise, restore lost detail, and define edges around objects and text

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!