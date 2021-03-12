Upgrade your home theater with Onkyo’s 5.1-Ch. all-in-one receiver system at $319

Adorama is offering the Onkyo 5.1-Channel Home Theater System (HT-S3910) for $319 shipped. You’ll find that it fetches nearly $400 at Amazon from third-parties and today’s deal comes within $19 of the lowest price that we’ve seen in the past year. This system includes everything you need for upgrading your home theater. This means that it has the front/center speaker, flanked by four surround speakers and a subwoofer. The receiver itself can handle 4K60p video with HDR. It also packs Bluetooth for streaming audio from your phone and Dolby Atmos for high-end movie experiences. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re just wanting to add an AirPlay 2-enabled media streamer to your home theater, cut costs by quite a bit when you go with an Apple TV 4K at $179 shipped. This is my personal favorite when it comes to streaming Netflix, Hulu, and the like. The interface is super simple to navigate, plus it functions as a HomeKit hub, allowing you to command your smart devices while away from the house. However, you could instead opt for the Roku Premiere at $25, which still features AirPlay 2 and HomeKit at a budget-focused price, just without the rest of Apple’s ecosystem tie-ins.

Ready to give the rest of your home theater an upgrade? Well, Samsung 82-inch 4K QLED AirPlay 2-enabled smart TV is a great choice. You can essentially save up to $1,400 here with the combined discount and gift card, making now a great time to step up your home theater game.

More about Onkyo’s Home Theater System:

COMPLETE SOUND. Take at-home movie nights from dull to dramatic: 1 Front/Center Speaker: Full-Range, Acoustic-Suspension, 4 Surround Speakers: Full-Range, Acoustic Suspension, 1 Subwoofer: Bass reflex and 1 Receiver: 4K/60p video and HDR.

BLUETOOTH COMPATIBLE. Seamlessly connect your phone, tablet or PC and stream to the receiver with Bluetooth Wireless Technology. This smart receiver remembers your device and starts playback whenever it detects an incoming Bluetooth audio stream.

DTS PLAYBACK. Dolby Atmos and DTS formats provide advanced sound mapping so effects move from speaker to speaker around the room, wrapping in the films and games. You can also enjoy your 3D speaker layout with classic titles.

DOLBY ATMOS. Dolby Atmos Height Virtualizer provides an immersive listening experience, creating a virtual surround and height effect without employing additional surround or height speakers. 5.2.2-ch Dolby Atmos.

FEATURES. Support for HDR (High Dynamic Range) video, 4K/60p and HDR (HDR10, hlg, Dolby vision, BT.2020). Discrete high-current analog amp system with 4-Ohm drive capability. 155 watts per Channel.

